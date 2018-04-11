Style Notes: Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae Land Marie Claire "Fresh Faces" Covers; PETA to Confront LVMH Execs

In case you missed it.

Marie Claire Unveils "Fresh Faces" Covers Starring Yara Shahidi, Sophie Turner, Issa Rae [Marie Claire]

According to Marie Claire's annual issue on the subject, this year's freshest faces in Hollywood belong to: Yara Shahidi, 18; Sophie Turner, 22; Issa Rae, 33; Riley Keough, 28; and Katherine Langford, 21. The actresses, photographed by Erik Madigan Heck for the colorful series of cover portraits, opened up to the mag about the struggles they've faced throughout their careers, their ambitions for the future and what it's like to be engaged to Joe Jonas (okay, that last one was just Turner).

PETA to Confront LVMH Execs at Shareholder Meeting [Pret-a-Reporter Inbox]

A representative for PETA is expected to confront Louis Vuitton executives during the company's annual shareholder meeting taking place Thursday in Paris. Back in 2017, PETA bought a single stake in LVMH in order to gain access to the shareholder meetings with the sole intention of confronting execs about specific tanneries and ostrich farms that LVMH use which PETA claims treat animals inhumanely. "LVMH knows full well the extreme cruelty behind its bags, watchbands and shoes," said PETA executive vp Tracy Reiman in a statement. "PETA will continue to demand that it stop selling the stolen skin of animals who endured extreme confinement and agonizing deaths."

Interview Magazine's Editorial Director, Creative Director Reportedly Exiting Title [Page Six]

Interview magazine editorial director Fabien Baron and creative director Karl Templer have reportedly left the glossy. Both Baron and Templer have gigs outside of their Interview duties — Baron at the creative agency Baron & Baron and Templer as a sought-after fashion stylist. In February, Templer was accused of sexual misconduct by models in a piece published by The Boston Globe. He vehemently denied the allegations.