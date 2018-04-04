Style Notes: Zoe Kravitz Covers InStyle; Cindy Crawford Opens Up About Regrettable Nude Shoots

In case you missed it.

Zoe Kravitz Covers InStyle [InStyle]

Zoe Kravitz spoke with her godmother Marisa Tomei for the May issue of InStyle, covering topics ranging from bad tattoos ("Even if you get a bad tattoo, it’s like.. that’s where you were at that time") and coconut oil to inner beauty and her confidence in growing older. As for busy schedule balancing her singing and acting careers, she said, "They feed each other — that’s such a beautiful way to say it. I learn so much about who I am as an artist every time I write a song, and I can apply that same idea when I get a script." Kravitz was photographed in Valentino Haute Couture for the cover by Anthony Maule.

Cindy Crawford Regrets Nude Photoshoots She Got "Talked Into" [Town & Country]

In a candid interview with Town & Country Cindy Crawford opens up about managing the careers of kids Kaia and Presley Gerber, her future in the inudstry as well as some bumps in her supermodel past. She admits she's "really lucky" she doesn't have a #MeToo story, but says that she does regret the nude photoshoots that she was "talked into." “Look, I’ve done nude photos, lots," she says."The only ones I regretted were the ones that I kind of got talked into. I don’t want my children to ever look back and think, ‘Gosh, I wish I hadn’t done that.’ I want to empower them to just say, ‘I’m outta here.’”

Gosha Rubchinskiy Ditches Seasonal Schedule [WWD]

Gosha Rubchinskiy, the hypebeast-favorite Russian streetwear designer, is ditching seasonal schedules. He announced the news in a cryptic, text-only Instagram post that read, "We will stop the Gosha Rubchinskiy brand as you've known it. We will have no more seasonal collections. Instead, something new is coming." Since launching his brand ten years ago, Rubchinskiy has shown in Moscow as well as Paris. He also has an upcoming collaboration with Adidas in the works, timed to the FIFA World Cup which is taking place in his home country this summer.