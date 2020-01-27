The Most Stylish Couples at the Grammys

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were relationship goals on and off the red carpet, while Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi dressed in sync on Sunday night.

The 62nd Grammy Awards brought out some of Hollywood's most fashionable couples, as music's big night ended up being date night. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walked arm-in-arm down the red carpet on Sunday night at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, and, inside, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen canoodled in their seats.

These were the most stylish couples spotted at the Grammy Awards.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shimmered at the Grammys. Chopra Jonas donned a dramatic plunging, sequin- and opal encrusted couture kimono gown with fringed sleeves by Ralph and Russo, while Jonas, along with his bandmate brothers, wore a custom metallic gold suit by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, from the brand's Red Carpet Collection.

Jameela Jamil and James Blake

British actress Jameela Jamil and singer-songwriter James Blake arrived at the Grammys in sync with Jamil wearing a violet metallic Georges Chakra Couture gown that featured large tiered paillettes and black mesh peek-a-boo sections. Blake chose a black suit with a brushstroke pattern by Yohji Yamamoto for an edgy vibe.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton melted hearts both walking the red carpet and serenading each other on stage. Stefani's first look was a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda seashell-embellished minidress, paired with thigh-high cream patent boots by LeSilla. On stage, she stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana gown with gold and red heart embellishments and a floral headband — the perfect dress for belting a love song to her lover. Blake swapped his usual denim for a dapper three-piece black suit and tie, paired with his signature cowboy boots.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi B and Offset were fashionably late to the Grammys, maybe because Cardi had to be sewn into her $5 million diamond Gismondi 1754 necklace, which she teamed with a custom Thierry Mugler gown, the same designer she dropped jaws in at last year's Grammy Awards. Offset rocked a spicy cowboy look: a black leather ensemble with the word "sex" emblazoned on the trousers, designed by Chrome Hearts and Matt Digiacomo.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Nominated for best comedy album for Relatable, DeGeneres was all smiles with wife Portia de Rossi by her side. The pair twinned in bold prints: de Rossi in a heavily embellished Cucculelli Shaheen mesh-sleeved gown, and DeGeneres in a bold print metallic jacket by Celine.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Spouses Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner looked chic in mismatched prints. Turner wore a sleeveless minidress with a ruffled skirt, a Louis Vuitton runway look from the Spring 2020 collection (she's a face of the brand), while Jonas donned a dark printed metallic suit, a custom ensemble by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were relationship goals as per usual. Teigen stood out in a dramatic ruffled orange gown with a plunging neckline by Yanina Couture, and Legend dared to rock an Alexander McQueen suit with an asymmetrical jacket.