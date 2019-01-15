Hollywood Stylist Jason Rembert to Launch Fashion Line

A dress from Aliétte made its red-carpet debut at the Critics' Choice Awards on Rembert's client, Issa Rae.

Star stylist Jason Rembert isn’t giving away too much about his inaugural fashion line, Aliétte, which will be unveiled at New York Fashion Week in February. But at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, his client Issa Rae (best actress nominee for her role in Insecure) stepped out in a bombshell black dress from the line with a thigh-slit and a sweetheart neckline, giving the fashion crowd a hint at what’s in store.

New York-based Rembert, who has dressed everyone from Rita Ora to Zayn Malik, teased the label on his Instagram account over the weekend, and offered fans insight into his inspiration behind Aliétte, named after his late mother Louisanne Aliétte and his daughter Harper Aliétte — “the two women that had the largest impact on my life thus far.”

“For the last few years, I fought myself on what’s next in my career. Questioned if it should be men’s or women’s…is it time?” he posted. “In 2018 I told myself that it was time and that it will be a line and I wanted it to be women’s. I’m inspired by Women! Strong Women! Intelligent Women! Beautiful Women!”

The first collection, says Rembert, is inspired by Martinique, from where most of his family comes. “As a kid, my mother told me many stories about the Island and, after her passing, I kept her passport with all of her travels to Martinique,” he said in an official statement.

“As a stylist, I’ve been inspired by many of the women I service. I hope to give women desirable clothing that they want to wear,” Rembert tells The Hollywood Reporter. So it’s no surprise that he chose the Insecure actress to be the first to wear the line. “Issa inspires me daily. She is the epitome of the type of woman I hope to reach with Aliétte,” he says.