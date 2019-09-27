Stylist Karla Welch Launches App for Fans to Receive Hollywood Treatment

As the expert behind Karlie Kloss, Elisabeth Moss and Amandla Stenberg's style, Welch is offering personalized sartorial tips starting at $40 on Wishi.

Not everyone has an A-list stylist at their beck and call, but stylist Karla Welch is trying to change that. The dresser of Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and Olivia Wilde, Welch launched an app this week that connects paying users with stylists for an online shopping experience that includes everything from special occasions in awards season to daily office looks.

Users can pay as little as $40 on Wishi to go through a similar consultation as Welch does with her Hollywood clients. The stylists will suggest items in users' closets and new items to purchase from various retailers. Welch selected stylists to work on the app and is also in rotation herself, meaning that below-the-line editors, assistants and filmmakers can receive trendy tips from the experts.

Guests can select their gender (female, male or nonbinary); their size (including curvy, fit, petite, plus size, pregnant or tall) and their favorite brands (ranging from Levi's and Adidas to Gucci and Prada). Welch has partnered up with Levi's for capsules in the past and has her own brand of wardrobe staples dubbed X Karla.

"I've wanted to do an app for years," Welch tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Friends and family and sometimes complete strangers have always asked for style advice. And I've always wanted to bring the process of how I help my clients to everyone. With Wishi, I have!"

She adds, "One thing I love about style is how we can hone in on our personal style, in any occasion. You can see it with all my girls, each of them have a style that is very THEM. That's really my goal with Wishi and my own career working with celebrities — help people find their best personal style, whether it's the red carpet, a date night or just the perfect look for work."

Client and soccer star Megan Rapinoe congratulated Welch on Instagram, saying, "follows @thewishi immediately, immediately looks cuter" (the account already has 20,000 followers). Other clients have included Karlie Kloss, Elisabeth Moss, Amandla Stenberg and Busy Philipps, who gave her "dear friend" a shoutout on Instagram, saying "it's the coolest thing" and "they basically build you Cher's closet from Clueless and I'm obsessed with this idea and the app. Get it." Welch recently dressed Philipps for the Emmys in a custom Lela Rose dress and predicts that "bold dressing" and "great color" will stand out this awards season.

Wishi was developed by now-CEO Clea O'hana in part through Farfetch's Dream Assembly program that provides networking and mentorship to startups. Welch's client, Ellis Ross, also embarked on an entrepreneurial journey this month with the debut of her haircare brand Pattern Beauty for textured and curly hair. Bieber, too, has a clothing line with smiley face motifs called Drew House; wife Hailey Bieber filed to trademark Bieber Beauty in April.

The app is available at Wishi.me or the Apple store.