'Succession' Composer Nicholas Britell Shares His Pick for Show's Media Conglomerate CEO

The composer, who has also written music for 'Moonlight' and 'Vice' also explained what makes the HBO show's theme song so infectious.

Attendees at the 6th annual Los Angeles Dance Project gala, co-chaired by Brie Larson and Natalie Portman, received the Hollywood treatment not only in the talent who joined them, but in some of the performances as well.

Composer Nicholas Britell, Oscar-nominated for his If Beale Street Could Talk and Moonlight scores, and violinist Tim Fain brought the music of the 2017 best movie winner to the Hauser & Wirth stage in Downtown Los Angeles.

The musical duo followed up the harrowing violin tune with a tango and shortly after, a number they initially described as a "small surprise" for those attending the LADP gala.

For the final number of their set, Britell and Fain rung out the powerful notes of the Emmy-winning Succession theme song. Before the duo hit the stage, The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Britell who revealed what makes the number so infectious.

"Credit to the show in the fact that it operates on this sort of middle path between very serious but also absurd. I think that resonates with the times we're living in right now," he said. "Succession deals with things like concentrations of power and wealth in fewer and fewer hands, yet at the same time, times are ridiculous too."

.@NicholasBritell and violinist @timfain suprised the @LADanceProject Gala audience tonight with a live performance of the #Succession theme song. Give it a listen: pic.twitter.com/K4i8TS1RHR — Alex Del Rosario (@_amvdr) October 20, 2019

The composer, who also spoke to THR about Twitter memes revolving around the Succession theme song , shared who he'd like to see succeed Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as the CEO of the show's fictional media conglomerate, Waystar Royco.

"I think I've always thought it'd be cool if Greg has a move," he laughed. "But, I know nothing for the future. I know nothing of what the writers will do."

Britell, who has also collaborated with LADP founder Benjamin Millepied to score dance numbers, said that he's excited to see the entertainment industry and L.A.'s dance scene come together on one stage.

He said that the rise of social media has greatly impacted the ability to collaborate and across arts mediums.

"There's even more opportunities for collaboration and discovery of work than ever before," he said. "Personally, I'm excited that the boundaries of film and television, concert music and stage performance – I think those boundaries are receding a bit."