'Succession' Director Tapped for Adam McKay-Produced Searchlight Thriller 'The Menu'

Mark Mylod's other credits include the comedy 'What's Your Number?'

Mark Mylod, one of the directors behind the HBO hit Succession, is in talks to helm Searchlight's long-gestating psychological thriller The Menu.

Adam McKay, who acts as an executive producer and director on the cable series, will produce the project that is set in the world of eccentric culinary culture. The movie follows a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu.

Succession writer Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script.

McKay will produce via his Hyperobject Industries banner, along with Betsy Koch. DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips will oversee for Searchlight.

Alexander Payne was previously attached to direct, with Emma Stone previously in talks to star.

Mylod, repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham, has also directed episodes of Shameless and the feature comedy What's Your Number?