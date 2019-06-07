Sue Fleishman Departs Amblin Partners as Communications Head

Fleishman, who had been working for Amblin for five years, is returning to her consulting company.

Susan Fleishman, head of communications for Amblin Partners, has left the company to return to her consulting company, September Media.

“The last five years have been memorable and rewarding, and I am grateful to my Amblin colleagues for the experience. Jeff Small and I have been discussing my desire to return to consulting for some time, and it’s now time to reconnect with the work that I love," Fleishman said in a statement.

"I’m excited to explore a diverse slate of new projects, and I am very happy that Amblin will be one of the first September Media clients," she added.

Fleishman oversaw communications for three Amblin Partners labels — Amblin, DreamWorks and Participant. Before joining Amblin, Fleishman completed stints at Sony, Universal and Warner Bros., where she stepped down as executive vp worldwide corporate communications and public affairs for the studio in 2014 to work through her own company, September Media.

Said Amblin Partners’ president and co-CEO Jeff Small in his own statement: “It is bittersweet to say ‘goodbye’ to Sue, who has been an invaluable advisor and strategist during her tenure, first as a consultant and then at the helm of our Communications team. We thank her for her immeasurable contributions and look forward to continuing our work together."