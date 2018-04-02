Summer Bishil on the "Unexpected" World of 'The Magicians' | In Studio

For Summer Bishil, who has portrayed Margo Hanson for the past three seasons on Syfy’s The Magicians, it’s an “exciting” time for her as an actress. But for her character, Margo, things are only getting tougher.

“It’s an exciting time for me as an actress playing Margo. For Margo, I think it’s as difficult as it’s ever been,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s queen of this entire world, Fillory. It’s definitely understood that it’s expansive, more of a continent that they’re dealing with than a single, small nation. So there’s constantly new discoveries and things that they were not anticipating, whether it be a new magical creature that is indigenous to the land Fillory or some economic obstacle. Whatever it is, they’re being confronted with things rather suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Audiences have seen Bishil’s character Margo grow and evolve throughout the series, from a “superficial” party animal to ruler of a magical kingdom.

“It’s inherent in the writing this year and I think she goes from being quite superficial and vapid and sassy, but maybe somebody you could call ‘small’ in season one, to by the end of season three, I think a very mindful and thoughtful ruler who is entitled to the position that she has sort of been given by circumstance and random selection,” she said. “By the end, I think you’re sort of like, ‘You do deserve the title. You are a queen and you are entitled to it finally.’”