'The Originals' Actress Summer Fontana, 'Agents of SHIELD's' Jack Fischer Join 'Ella Bella Bingo'

Child actors Summer Fontana (The Originals, Dark Phoenix) and Jack Fisher (Agents of SHIELD) have joined the English voice cast of Ella Bella Bingo, a 3D animated feature from Norwegian directors Atle Solberg Blakseth and Frank Mosvold.

Fontana will lend her voice to the lead character, Ella Bella, who is best friends with Henry (Fisher). But everything changes when a new boy moves into the neighborhood.

Filling out the English voice cast are Benjamin Plessala (Big Little Lies), Tress MacNeille (Tiny Toon Adventures), Richard Kind (Inside Out), Fred Tatasciore (Family Guy) and Chris Sullivan (This is Us).

Studio 100 Film and Kool Produktion are co-producing Ella Bella Bingo, which is set to be finished by December. Studio 100 is handling international sales of the title at the American Film Market.