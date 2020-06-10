Summer Spritzers: 6 Fragrances to Try in Warmer Weather

Add a splash of refreshment with the latest bright, citrus-infused scents ideal for hotter days ahead.

1. Louis Vuitton

California Dream is the brand’s newest unisex addition to its Les Colognes collection with citrusy-floral notes in a bottle designed by L.A.-based artist Alex Israel; $265 to $390, louisvuitton.com

2. Byredo

Gender-neutral Lil Fleur has a complex mix of Damask rose, cassis, tangerine, saffron, leather, amber and vanilla; $265, byredo.com

3. Cartier

Les Épures de Parfum Pur Kinkan is a light and vibrant women’s citrus scent with kumquat; $270, cartier.com

4. Bulgari

Omnia Golden Citrine eau de toilette for women pairs Sicilian mandarin with tropical ylang-ylang; $86, macys.com

5. Diptyque

Fleur de Peau multi-use, gender-free fragrance is a clean scent — musky, floral and citrus — that can also be used to perfume linens or rooms; $110, diptyqueparis.com

6. Yves Saint Laurent Beauty

Y Eau Fraiche is the latest in the brand’s masculine Y range with top notes of lemon enhanced by geranium, cedarwood and peppermint; $77 to $95, yslbeautyus.com