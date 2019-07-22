Summer's Go-to Hostess Gifts

Say goodbye to traditional hostess gifts such as flowers, candies, and wine and say hello to chic, sophisticated tokens of appreciation for the next dinner party or weekend stay.

Set the standard of posh giving by taking these along to the next summer shindig. Here are seven luxurious brands sure to make the hostess smile.

1. Hermes

3 Surfs cotton totes are equally chic for the beach or city; $1,825 each, at Hermes stores nationwide, 800-441-4488, or hermes.com.

2. Sugar Paper

Marlien and Coco personalized stationery set (available in four colors); $455 for a set of 50, at Sugar Paper Los Angeles, and sugarpaper.com.

3. Hudson Grace

Italian Splatter serving pieces in a seaside-inspired palette for summer entertaining; $32 , $120 and $130 at hudsongracesf.com.

4. Valleybrink Road

XLarge Sweet Box with Escazu sea salt chocolate, Salty Road taffy, Poppy gourmet popcorn and more; $300, at valleybrinkroad.com.

5. Brightland

Extra virgin California-harvested olive duo includes smooth and nutty Alive and herbaceous Awake; $74, at goop.com.

6. Tessaro

Eco-friendly set of six swirled glass straws for dinner parties; $90, modaoperandi.com.

7. Vinglace

Elegant white powder coated stainless steel double walled and vacuumed wine cooler; $90, at vinglace.com.

This story first appeared in the July 19 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.