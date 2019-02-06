'The Sun Is Also a Star' Trailer: Yara Shahidi Falls in Love in 24 Hours in YA Immigrant Drama

Charles Melton, Jake Choi and Gbenga Akinnagbe star alongside the ‘Grown-ish’ actress.

The first trailer for the MGM and Warner Bros.' adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s New York Times best-seller The Sun Is Also a Star has arrived.

In the film, Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi stars as Natasha, a New York City teen trying to find her place among the stars, the world and the big city in the midst of disruption to her life.

The trailer opens with Natasha lost in a sea of thoughts before she’s swept up into the arms of a handsome stranger, who saves her from nearly being hit by a car.

That stranger is Daniel Bae, played by Riverdale actor Charles Melton, who quickly becomes captivated by the beautiful Natasha. The teenage son of Korean immigrants, Daniel tries to use the teens’ chance encounter to charm a somewhat romantically skeptical Natasha.

What begins as a simple conversation between the two becomes a playful challenge to prove that “meant to be” is real. Daniel knows that true love exists and he just needs Natasha to give him one day to show her.

The two set out on a whirlwind romantic adventure across the city, complete with colorful karaoke and sundrenched kisses before a revelation threatens to sever the young lovers' cosmic connection forever: Natasha and her family are Jamaican immigrants and tomorrow they’re being deported.

Directed by Ry Russo-Young and adapted for the screen by Girls Trip co-writer, Tracy Oliver, the story from Everything, Everything author Yoon is set to hit theaters May 17.