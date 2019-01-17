Sundance: Tessa Thompson, Damien Chazelle Named to Dramatic Jury

Phyllis Nagy, Jane Campion and Desiree Akhavan will also sit on juries.

The Sundance Film Festival has announced some big names as its 2019 jury members.

Actress Tessa Thompson (Thor: Ragnarok), Carol writer Phyllis Nagy and filmmaker Damien Chazelle, who premiered his drama Whiplash at the 2014 fest, will judge the U.S. Dramatic competition, along with Dennis Lim, director of programming at the Film Society of Lincoln Center, and Desiree Akhavan, the helmer behind last year's grand jury prizewinner The Miseducation of Cameron Post.

Palme d'Or winner Jane Campion will sit on the World Cinema Dramatic jury, along with Charles Gillibert (Personal Shopper) and Ciro Guerra (The Wandering Shadows).

Lucien Castaing-Taylor (Leviathan), Sundance fellow Yance Ford, Rachel Grady (Jesus Camp), Jeff Orlowski (Chasing Coral) and Vox film critic Alissa Wilkinson will make up the U.S. Documentary jury.

Maite Alberdi (The Lifeguard), Verena Paravel (Leviathan) and Nico Marzano, head of film distribution at London's Institute of Contemporary Arts, will judge the World Cinema Documentary.

The Short Film jury will include playwright Young Jean Lee, Carter Smith (Jamie Marks Is Dead) and actress Sheila Vand (We the Animals).

Deciding the Alfred P. Sloan Prize, which is awarded to a feature film that focuses on science or technology as a theme, will be Dr. Mande Holford, an associate professor in chemistry at Hunter College; Dr. Katie Mack, a theoretical astrophysicist; Sev Ohanian (Searching); Lydia Dean Pilcher (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks); and actor Corey Stoll.

Marianna Palka, who currently stars on Netflix's GLOW and is behind the Sundance films Good Dick and Bitch, will host the fest's awards ceremony on Feb. 2, which will be live-streamed at sundance.org and on YouTube. The Short Film Awards will be announced at a separate ceremony on Jan. 29 and also will be live-streamed.