Sundance: David Oyelowo Is Stuck in Time in 'Relive' Clip (Exclusive)

The film teaser for the Official Section of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival comes from Sundance alumnus Jacob Estes.

In this exclusive clip of Relive, a phone call connects the past with the present and shapes the future.

Relive, the latest from Blumhouse Productions, follows Los Angeles detective Jack Radcliffe (David Oyelowo) in his pursuit to understand and eventually prevent the chain of events that led to the death of his niece Ashley and her parents. However, in order to protect the ones he loves he must figure out how to maneuver between two different timelines.

The film also stars Alfred Molina, Brian Tyree Henry and Mykelti Williamson.

Over a tense silence, the clip shows a distraught and injured Jack Radcliffe in a diner on the phone with Ashley, played by A Wrinkle in Time star Storm Reid, instructing her to chew a piece of bubblegum. Confused by her uncle's instructions, Ashley takes a handful of gum, chooses one piece and chews it. She does as he says and sticks the candy under one of the tables in the same restaurant.

"I want you to stick it under the table real good so it won't fall off," Jack instructs in between heaves for air. "Red gum, you were chewing red gum," he scoffs, relieved to find the candy.

The film's director Jacob Estes has featured previous works like Mean Creek and The Details in past years of the Sundance Film Festival.

Relive will make its first public premiere Sunday at The MARC Theater during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.