Sundance, Adobe Launch $10K Female Artist Fellowship (Exclusive)

Five recipients who identify as women will be chosen from the Park City-based Institute's artist development programs.

Sundance is about to inaugurate a new fellowship.

On Wednesday, the Park City, Utah-based film festival and institute and software maker Adobe announced the launch of the Sundance | Adobe Fellowship, which will honor five artists who identify as women. Recipients of the fellowship will be artists who work across different mediums that the Sundance Institute represents in its artist development programs, such as screenwriting, producing, directing and composing.

Recipients of the Sundance | Adobe Fellowship will receive a $10,000 cash grant, admission to a Sundance Institute Lab or Program and mentorship from the staff at the Sundance Institute and Adobe. Each fellowship will be tailored to the accepted artist. Artists will be accepted by Adobe and Sundance from Sundance's artist development programs; interested artists can apply for these programs at the Institute's website.

"Sundance Institute has long been committed to championing, elevating, and supporting women filmmakers, and we're enormously proud to deepen that commitment by partnering with Adobe in creating the groundbreaking Women at Sundance | Adobe Fellowship," Sundance Institute executive director Keri Putnam said in as statement. "At this critical moment, we must continue forging paths for women to succeed as storytellers who shape a more representative cultural landscape."

Adobe, a sponsor of the New Frontiers program at the festival, already supports the Institute's Momentum fellowship, a yearlong professional development initiative for artists from underrepresented communities, and its Outreach and Inclusion initiative by providing software, supporting the Mentors Award and mentorships.

“Film has the power to shape culture, politics and social norms. But that can’t happen without a diverse set of voices," Adobe evp and CMO Ann Lewnes said in a statement. "I’m incredibly proud of the role Adobe is playing to advance the role of women in film. Kathryn Bigelow remains the only woman to ever win an Academy Award in the director category and, sadly, it won’t happen at the 2020 Oscars either. That needs to change and it won’t unless we help female filmmakers tell their stories.”

The Sundance | Adobe Fellowship is just one of several fellowships available to artists and creators on the part of the Institute and other companies. Fellowships available include the Sundance Institute Asian American Fellowship, the Feature Film Program Latinx Fellowship, the Alfred P. Sloan Commissioning Grant and Fellowship, the FilmTwo Initiative, the Ignite Fellows Program, the Merata Mita Fellowship, the Feature Film Creative Producing Fellowship, the Documentary Creative Producing Fellowship and the Women at Sundance Fellows Program, among others.

The first class of Sundance | Adobe fellows will be announced later in 2020.