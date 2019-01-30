Sundance: Amazon Buys 'Brittany Runs A Marathon' for $14 Million

The film about a woman training for a marathon was written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo and stars Jillian Bell.

Amazon Studios has struck a deal for worldwide rights to Brittany Runs A Marathon, written and directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo and starring Jillian Bell, at the Sundance film festival.

A source pegged the price tag at $14 million.

Bell plays a woman looking to turn her life around by losing weight and training for a marathon. The movie made its world premiere in Sundance on Jan. 28. Michaela Watkins, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Micah Stock and Alice Lee round out the cast.

Brittany Runs a Marathon marks the third mega-deal on the ground in Sundance for Jen Salke and her Amazon team after landing U.S. rights for the Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night for $13 million and worldwide rights for the Adam Driver-led awards-season hopeful The Report for $14 million.

The film was produced by Matthew Plouffe, Tobey Maguire and Margot Hand. Executive producers included Richard Weinberg, Bell and Colaizzo.

Endeavor negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.