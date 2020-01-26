Sundance: Amazon Picks Up Irish Drama 'Herself'

The Phyllida Lloyd-directed drama marks the first buy for the studio at the fest after a 2019 shopping spree that included a $13 million pick-up of Mindy Kaling's 'Late Night'.

Amazon Studios has picked up the North American rights to the Phyllida Lloyd-directed Irish drama Herself.

The movie follows single-mother Sandra (newcomer Clare Dunne) as she escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodations. After months of struggling with the welfare and housing systems, she comes upon the idea of self-building an affordable home. With the help of a collective of friends and neighbors who lend their support, Sandra rebuilds their lives from the ground up.

Dunne co-wrote the movie with Malcolm Campbell. Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill also star.

Catastrophe co-creator and star Sharon Horgan produced the movie, along with Rory Gilmartin and Ed Guiney. Andrew Lowe, Clelia Mountford, Rose Garnett, Alison Thompson and Mary Burke exec produced the movie from The Favourite banner Element Pictures and Merman.

Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales on Herself, which screened in the fest's premieres section.

This deal marks the first 2020 festival buy for Amazon Studios. At last year's Sundance the streamer paid top dollar for titles like Late Night and Brittany Runs a Marathon, paying $13 million for the North American rights for the Mindy Kaling comedy and $14 million for the worldwide rights to Jillian Bell-starrer.