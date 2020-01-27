Sundance: Andy Samberg Comedy 'Palm Springs' Nears Deal With Hulu, Neon

Cristin Milioti co-stars in the U.S. competition title from director by Max Barbakow.

Neon and Hulu are in negotiations for the worldwide rights to Andy Samberg-fronted comedy Palm Springs, individuals familiar with the deal tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The Saturday Night Live alum plays wedding guest Nyles, who befriends reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti). After their impromptu tryst is thwarted by a surreal, unexpected interruption, Sarah joins the nihilistic Nyles in embracing the idea that nothing really matters, and they begin wreaking spirited havoc on the wedding celebration.

The U.S. competition title was directed by Max Barbakow from a script by Andy Siara (Lodge 49). J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes and Peter Gallagher also star.

Samberg produced the film with his Lonely Island cohorts Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone. Becky Sloviter, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker also produced with Alex Dong and Gabriela Revilla Lugo exec producing.

UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

In 2017, Hulu inked an output deal with Neon, where titles from the indie distributor would become available to stream exclusively on the service following a theatrical release. Last year, the two companies teamed up to acquire the Sundance title Little Monsters, starring Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad.

Palm Springs is the latest in a string of Sundance deals to be brokered as the first weekend of the fest comes to a close. Other pickups include Cold War drama Ironbark landing at Lionsgate, Searchlight Pictures grabbing thriller The Night House, and Amazon nabbing Irish drama Herself and Alan Ball's Uncle Frank.