Sundance Awards: 'Minari' Wins Grand Jury Prize

Courtesy of Sundance 'Minari' The top doc prize went to Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine for 'Boys State,' which was bought by Apple at the festival for a whopping $12 million – a record sum for a doc at a festival. The 2020 chapter of the Sundance Film Festival came to a close on Saturday night, culminating with the annual awards ceremony held at Basin Recreation Fieldhouse. Lee Isaac Chung won the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize award for Minari, along with the audience award. The world cinema dramatic grand jury prize was given to Massoud Bakhshi's Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness. Winners of the jury prizes in short filmmaking were previously announced on Jan. 28. A list of tonight's winners is being updated live. U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize Award: Lee Isaac Chung for Minari U.S. Dramatic Audience Award: Lee Isaac Chung for Minari U.S. Dramatic Directing Award: Radha Blank for The 40-Year-Old Version U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft: U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration: U.S. Dramatic Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Edson Oda for Nine Days U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Auteur Filmmaking: Josephine Decker for Shirley U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Neorealism: Eliza Hittman for Never Rarely Sometimes Always Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast: Charm City Kings U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Achievement in Acting: U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize Award: Jesse Moss, Amanda McBaine for Boys State U.S. Documentary Audience Award: Nicole Newnham and Jim Lebrecht for Crip Camp U.S. Documentary Directing Award: Garrett Bradley for Time U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Social Impact Filmmaking: Elyse Steinberg, Josh Kriegman and Eli Despres for The Fight U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for an Emerging Filmmaker: Arthur Jones for Feels Good Man U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing: Tyler H. Walk for Welcome to Chechnya U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Innovation in Nonfiction Storytelling: Kirsten Johnson for Dick Johnson Is Dead WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize: Massoud Bakhshi for Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award: Maimouna Doucoure for Cuties World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award: Fernanda Valadez for Identifying Features (Sin Senas Particulares) World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Best Screenplay: Fernanada Valadez Astrid Rondero for Identifying Features (Sin Senas Particulares) World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Visionary Filmmaking: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese for This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting: Ben Whishaw for Surge WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize: Hubert Sauper's Epicentro World Cinema Documentary Audience Award: Jerry Rothwell for The Reason I Jump World Cinema Documentary Directing Award: Iryna Tsilyk's The Earth Is Blue as an Orange World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Creative Storytelling: Benjamin Ree for The Painter and the Thief World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Mircea Topoleanu and Radu Ciorniciuc for Acasa, My Home World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing: Mila Aung-Thwin, Sam Soko and Ryan Mullins for Softie NEXT Audience Award: Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me Innovator Award: Heidi Ewing's I Carry You With Me SPECIAL PRIZE Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize Michael Almereyda for Tesla SHORT FILM JURY AWARDS Grand Jury Prize: Sofia Alaoui for So What If The Goats Die U.S. Fiction: Terrance Daye for -Ship: A Visual Poem International Fiction: Dylan Holmes Williams for The Devil's Harmony Non-Fiction: Matthew Killip for John Was Trying to Contact Aliens Animation: Daria Kashcheeva for Daughter Short Film Special Jury Award for Acting: Sadaf Asgari for Exam Short Film Special Jury Award for Directing: Michael Arcos for Valerio's Day Out