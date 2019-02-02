Sundance: 'Clemency' Wins Dramatic Grand Jury Prize

Tessa Thompson, 'Carol' writer Phyllis Nagy and Damien Chazelle were among the jury members.

The awards winners for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival were announced Saturday night.

Clemency, directed by Chinonye Chukwo, won this year's top honor, the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize Award.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post won last year's top honor and director Desiree Akhavan sat on this year's jury for the dramatic competition, along with Tessa Thompson, Carol writer Phyllis Nagy, Damien Chazelle, who premiered his drama Whiplash at the 2014 fest, and Dennis Lim, director of programming at the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

The Feb. 2 ceremony was hosted by Marianna Palka, who currently stars on Netflix's GLOW and who starred in and directed the past Sundance films Good Dick and Bitch.

A complete list of winners follows.

U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION

U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize Award: Clemency, directed by Chinonye Chukwo

U.S. Dramatic Audience Award: Brittany Runs a Marathon, directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo

U.S. Dramatic Directing Award: The Last Black Man in San Francisco, directed by Joe Talbot

U.S. Dramatic Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Share, screenplay by Pippa Bianco

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft: Honeyboy, directed by Alma Har'el

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Colloboration: The Last Black Man in San Francisco, directed by Joe Talbot

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance: Rhianne Barreto, Share

U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize Award: One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

U.S. Documentary Audience Award: Knock Down the House, directed by Rachel Lears

U.S. Documentary Directing Award: American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency: Always in Season, directed by Jacqueline Olive

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for an Emerging Filmmaker: Jawline, directed by Liza Mandelup

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing, Apollo 11, edited by Todd Douglas Miller

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Midnight Family, cinematographer Luke Lorentzen

WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION

World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize: The Souvenir, directed by Joanna Hogg

World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award: Queen of Hearts, directed by May El-Toukhy

World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award: The Sharks, directed by Lucia Gaibaldi

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Monos, directed by Alejandro Landes

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Originality: We Are Little Zombies, directed by Makoto Nagahisa

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting: Krystyna Janda, Dolce Fine Giornata

WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION

World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize: Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

World Cinema Documentary Audience Award: Sea of Shadows, directed by Richard Ladkani

World Cinema Documentary Directing Award: Cold Case Hammarskjold, directed by Mads Brugger

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Midnight Traveler, directed by Hassan Fazili

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Honeyland, cinematographers Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

NEXT

Audience Award: The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera and Christina Ibarra

Innovator Award: The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera and Christina Ibarra

SHORT FILM JURY AWARDS

Grand Jury Prize: Aziza, directed by Soudade Kaadan

U.S. Fiction: Green, directed by Suzanne Andrews Correa

International Fiction: Dunya's Day, directed by Raed Alsemari

Non-fiction: Ghosts of Sugar Land, directed by Bassam Tariq

Animation: Reneepoptosis: directed by Renee Zhan

Special Jury Award: Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov

Special Jury Prize for Directing: Fast Horse, directed by Alexandra Lazarowich

Special Jury Prize for Directing: The Minors, directed by Robert Machoian

Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Honeyland, cinematographers Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma

Special Jury Award for Originality: