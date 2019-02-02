Sundance: 'Clemency' Wins Dramatic Grand Jury Prize
Tessa Thompson, 'Carol' writer Phyllis Nagy and Damien Chazelle were among the jury members.
The awards winners for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival were announced Saturday night.
Clemency, directed by Chinonye Chukwo, won this year's top honor, the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize Award.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post won last year's top honor and director Desiree Akhavan sat on this year's jury for the dramatic competition, along with Tessa Thompson, Carol writer Phyllis Nagy, Damien Chazelle, who premiered his drama Whiplash at the 2014 fest, and Dennis Lim, director of programming at the Film Society of Lincoln Center.
The Feb. 2 ceremony was hosted by Marianna Palka, who currently stars on Netflix's GLOW and who starred in and directed the past Sundance films Good Dick and Bitch.
A complete list of winners follows.
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize Award: Clemency, directed by Chinonye Chukwo
U.S. Dramatic Audience Award: Brittany Runs a Marathon, directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo
U.S. Dramatic Directing Award: The Last Black Man in San Francisco, directed by Joe Talbot
U.S. Dramatic Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Share, screenplay by Pippa Bianco
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft: Honeyboy, directed by Alma Har'el
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Colloboration: The Last Black Man in San Francisco, directed by Joe Talbot
U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance: Rhianne Barreto, Share
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
U.S. Documentary Grand Jury Prize Award: One Child Nation, directed by Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang
U.S. Documentary Audience Award: Knock Down the House, directed by Rachel Lears
U.S. Documentary Directing Award: American Factory, directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency: Always in Season, directed by Jacqueline Olive
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for an Emerging Filmmaker: Jawline, directed by Liza Mandelup
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Editing, Apollo 11, edited by Todd Douglas Miller
U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Midnight Family, cinematographer Luke Lorentzen
WORLD CINEMA DRAMATIC COMPETITION
World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury Prize: The Souvenir, directed by Joanna Hogg
World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award: Queen of Hearts, directed by May El-Toukhy
World Cinema Dramatic Directing Award: The Sharks, directed by Lucia Gaibaldi
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Monos, directed by Alejandro Landes
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Originality: We Are Little Zombies, directed by Makoto Nagahisa
World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting: Krystyna Janda, Dolce Fine Giornata
WORLD CINEMA DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize: Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
World Cinema Documentary Audience Award: Sea of Shadows, directed by Richard Ladkani
World Cinema Documentary Directing Award: Cold Case Hammarskjold, directed by Mads Brugger
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Midnight Traveler, directed by Hassan Fazili
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Honeyland, cinematographers Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma
NEXT
Audience Award: The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera and Christina Ibarra
Innovator Award: The Infiltrators, directed by Alex Rivera and Christina Ibarra
SHORT FILM JURY AWARDS
Grand Jury Prize: Aziza, directed by Soudade Kaadan
U.S. Fiction: Green, directed by Suzanne Andrews Correa
International Fiction: Dunya's Day, directed by Raed Alsemari
Non-fiction: Ghosts of Sugar Land, directed by Bassam Tariq
Animation: Reneepoptosis: directed by Renee Zhan
Special Jury Award: Honeyland, directed by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov
Special Jury Prize for Directing: Fast Horse, directed by Alexandra Lazarowich
Special Jury Prize for Directing: The Minors, directed by Robert Machoian
Special Jury Award for Cinematography: Honeyland, cinematographers Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma
Special Jury Award for Originality: