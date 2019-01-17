Sundance: Bleecker Street Picks Up John Lithgow-Blythe Danner Starrer 'The Tomorrow Man'

The film, directed by Noble Jones, will have its world premiere at the fest and then open theatrically in May.

Ahead of the Sundance Film Festival, Bleecker Street has acquired North American rights to Noble Jones’ debut feature, The Tomorrow Man, which will have its world premiere Jan. 30 at the fest.

Written and directed by Jones, whose résumé includes commercials, music videos and documentaries, the film stars John Lithgow and Blythe Danner in a romance between a man who spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come and a woman who spends her life shopping for things she may never use. The pic also stars Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton, Sophie Thatcher and Eve Harlow.

Bleecker Street is planning a May 17 release for The Tomorrow Man, which was produced by Luke Rivett, Nicolaas Bertelsen, James Schamus and Tony Lipp.

In announcing the acquisition, Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said, “Noble Jones has created a uniquely charming love story between master actors John Lithgow and Blythe Danner. I’m thrilled to be working with my old colleague James Schamus and the team at Anonymous Content.”

The North American deal was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Camille Bertrand on behalf of Bleecker Street, with UTA Independent Film Group representing the filmmakers.