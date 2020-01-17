Sundance: 'The Climb' Screening, Q&A Set for Nationwide Theatrical Simulcast

The festival collaboration between Sony Pictures Classics and Trafalgar Releasing comes ahead of a commercial theatrical release in March.

Michael Angelo Covino's The Climb is set for a theatrical simulcast at the Sundance Film Festival and in 10 theaters nationwide on Jan. 26, to include the director's post-screening Q&A playing live from The Ray Theatre in Park City.

The collaboration between Sony Pictures Classics and Trafalgar Releasing will allow filmgoers not at Sundance to take in the festival experience. "We’re thrilled to co-create this innovative approach to amplify this remarkable film," John Cooper, director of the Sundance Film Festival, said in a statement.

Covino and co-star Kyle Marvin adapted their 2018 Sundance-selected short into their first feature, which premiered in Cannes' Un Certain Regard and got added festival circuit play in Toronto and Telluride.

Written by Covino and Kyle Marvin, the buddy comedy about two cyclists who share a close bond, until one sleeps with the other's fiancée, stars Covino, Marvin, Gayle Rankin, Talia Balsam, George Wendt and Judith Godrèche.

The Climb, acquired by Sony Pictures Classics at Cannes last year, is set for a commercial theatrical release to start on March 20, 2020.

“We’ve followed The Climb from as the filmmakers evolved it from Sundance short to Cannes premiere, and are excited to share the live excitement of a Sundance Film Festival screening with a broader audience, in real time," Cooper added.

The Climb is produced by Topic Studios, which also financed the film.