Sundance: Dee Rees, Ethan Hawke Named to Dramatic Jury

Isabella Rossellini and directors Rodrigo Garcia and Wash Westmoreland will also be a part of the jury.

The Sundance Film Festival has announced its 2020 jury members.

Ethan Hawke and Mudbound filmmaker Dee Rees will judge the U.S. Dramatic Competition, along with director Rodrigo Garcia (Albert Nobbs), actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini (Blue Velvet) and Still Alice filmmaker Wash Westmoreland, whose feature Quinceañera premiered at the 2006 Sundance festival and won the grand jury prize.

Dark Money director Kimberly Reed and Free Solo filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi will judge the U.S. Documentary Competition, along with SFFILM director of programming Rachel Rosen, CNN Films senior vp Courtney Sexton and Noland Walker, vp content at ITVS.

The fest's World Cinema Dramatic section will be judged by filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour, actor Wagner Moura and actress Alba Rohrwacher, while the World Documentary jury will consist of Eric Hynes, curator of film at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York; Rima Mismar, executive director of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture; and Chinese filmmaker Nanfu Wang.

Fleabag actress Sian Clifford, artist Cindy Sherman and Marcus Hu, co-president of Strand Releasing, will judge the short film categories.

Filmmaker Gregg Araki will judge the Next category solo. Deciding the Alfred P. Sloan Prize, which is awarded to a feature film that focuses on science or technology as a theme, will be actress Emily Mortimer, astrophysicist Dr. Ruth Angus, filmmaker Jessica Oreck, materials scientist Ainissa Ramirez, Ph.D., and Sloan Foundation grant recipient and filmmaker Michael Tyburski.

The juries for the upcoming fest, which is set to run Jan. 23-Feb. 2, will award 31 prizes to be announced at a ceremony on Feb 1.