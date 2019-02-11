Sundance: Neon Nabs Award-Winning Documentary 'Honeyland'

The film about a beekeeper scored the world cinema documentary grand jury prize.

Neon has made its fifth buy out of the Sundance Film Festival, picking up North American rights to the award-winning documentary Honeyland from Macedonian filmmakers Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska.

The film, which collected three prizes, profiles a beekeeper who looks after wild bees in a remote village. It was awarded the world cinema documentary grand jury prize, a special jury award for its cinematography and another special jury award for originality at the fest.

“Honeyland began as just another simple story, but it grew to become so much more,” the film's directors said Monday in a statement. The doc was produced and edited by Atanas Georgiev with cinematography by Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma.

Submarine Entertainment is handling sales on Honeyland, and the deal was negotiated by Neon and Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers.

The other fest titles Neon acquired include the thriller Monos, directed by Alejandro Landes; Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala’s horror film The Lodge; Abe Forsythe’s Little Monsters; and Julius Onah’s Luce.