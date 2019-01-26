Sundance: Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling Comedy 'Late Night' Nabbed by Amazon for $13M

The film, which is produced by Kaling, Howard Klein, Jillian Apfelbaum and Ben Browning, made its world premiere on Jan. 25 at the Eccles Theatre.

Amazon has acquired U.S. rights to the comedy Late Night. A source pegged the deal at a whopping $13 million.

Emma Thompson stars as a Letterman-esque talk show host whose world is turned upside down after she attempts to address diversity concerns by hiring her first female staff writer (Mindy Kaling). Canadian helmer Nisha Ganatra, whose credits include the critically acclaimed Amazon series Transparent, directed Late Night from a screenplay written by Kaling.

The deal surpasses the previous high-water mark for domestic rights to a film, which was also struck by Amazon for The Big Sick for $12.5 million.

The film, which is produced by Kaling, Howard Klein, Jillian Apfelbaum and Ben Browning, made its world premiere on Jan. 25 at the Eccles Theatre. John Lithgow, Paul Walter Hauser, Reid Scott and Amy Ryan round out the cast of the film that was produced by FilmNation and Imperative.

Heading into Sundance, buyers were calling Late Night the most commercial of this year’s Sundance crop and expected at least one major studio to be among those pursuing. And the film lived up to that expectation, with everyone from Lionsgate to New Line in the hunt for Late Night, which was financed by 30WEST with FilmNation.

30WEST and CAA Media Finance negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.