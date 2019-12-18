Sundance: Facebook, Warner Media to Join Blackhouse Foundation as Sponsors

Facebook will also return with its SEEN program, which supports underrepresented voices in film by workshopping and creating content to promote black filmmakers.

For its 13th year of programming at the upcoming 2020 Sundance Film Festival, the Blackhouse Foundation will see Facebook return for the third year in a row as the foundation's Presenting Sponsor, while Strayer University and Warner Media will be acting as Premier Sponsors.

Facebook will also return with its SEEN program, which intends to support underrepresented voices in film by being on the ground at The Blackhouse, workshopping and creating content to promote black filmmakers and their stories at the fest, which is set to run Jan. 23-Feb. 2.

Additional sponsors include OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, BET Networks and CAA, among others.

"Our work at Sundance represents the pinnacle of what Blackhouse does," the foundation's co-founder Brickson Diamond said Wednesday in a statement. "The lineup is more diverse than ever. We count 55 film, episodic, VR and live performance projects with black directors, subject matter and/or cast included in the 2020 Sundance Film Festival programming. This represents yet another record and a beautiful trajectory from the seven programmed black films that accompanied our first year at Sundance in 2007."

He continued, "We couldn't be more excited about or proud of our community and the Sundance team. Our incredible sponsors and brilliant constituents are going to be busy teaching, learning, sharing and elevating all of this #blackexcellence come January."

The Blackhouse Foundation will also be returning to the Filmmaker Lodge with another slate of programming to be announced in the lead-up to the festival. Last year's schedule included a first look at Oscar-winning Moonlight writer Tarell Alvin McCraney’s OWN drama, David Makes Man.

The Blackhouse Foundation will be at the fest from Jan. 24-27.