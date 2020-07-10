Sundance Film Festival's London Spin-Off Getting Online Special for 2020

Three titles from this year's Park City event — including 'Uncle Frank' — will have their U.K. premieres online as part of the "Celebration of Sundance Film Festival: London."

With the physical edition of the Sundance Film Festival: London — the U.K. spinoff of Utah's annual festival — having been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, an online special has been unveiled in its place.

"Celebration of Sundance Film Festival: London" — set to take place Aug. 7-Aug. 9 — will be a digital-only event showing U.K. premiere screenings of three films from this year's festival in Park City, selected by the Sundance Institute programming team in collaboration with Brit cinema chain and distributor Picturehouse, which has partnered with the London festival for the past four editions.

The three titles, which will be followed by Q&As with the film teams, are digital curtain raiser Uncle Frank, starring Paul Bettany, followed by Luxor, starring Andrea Riseborough, and Boys Slate, winner of the U.S. grand jury prize for documentary, which will close the event.

Alongside the films on offer, the festival will also host discussions with a group of speakers providing insights into the art, craft, equity and business of independent film. Transatlantic: Directors in Conversation” will include five U.K. and U.S. independent filmmakers: Janicza Bravo (Zola), Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Romola Garai (Amulet), Justin Simien (Bad Hair), and Julie Taymor (The Glorias). Meanwhile, Neon's evp of acquisitions and production Jeff Deutchman and Film4's senior commission executive Julia Oh will joined special guests — yet to be announced — to examine the world, complexities of independent filmmaking

"As a proud Brit in my first year as festival director, and despite all the challenges of this moment, I am especially pleased that we are able to celebrate Sundance Film Festival: London with a tight selection of films, conversations and special guests on our new digital platform," said Tabitha Jackson, who replaced John Cooper as Sundance Film Festival director earlier this year. "Although we will not be gathering in person, the power of the work remains undimmed and we're eager for it to reach audiences in the comfort and safety of their homes."

Clare Binns, joint managing director of Picturehouse Cinemas, added: "We are thrilled to still be able to bring the best independent cinema direct from Utah’s Sundance Film Festival to our U.K. audiences in these unprecedented times. We look forward to hosting the festival again in the future at Picturehouse Central, but in the meantime join us for some Sundance fun, (which we could all do with) and the exciting offering of the best of thought provoking and cinematic films, Q&As and talks as we all navigate through this current situation."