Sundance: HBO Doc Films Takes 'Siempre, Luis' About Lin-Manuel’s Father, Luis Miranda

First-time filmmaker John James directed the doc.

HBO Documentary Films has picked up the worldwide television and streaming rights to doc feature Siempre, Luis about the work of Luis Miranda, the father of Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, in his native Puerto Rico.

Luis A. Miranda Jr., a Puerto Rican migrant who helped shape New York politics for over three decades, left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s.

The doc follows Miranda over the course of a year, as his devotion to family and country propel him forward. Following the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, he helps plan relief efforts and manages the logistics behind bringing his son Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning production of Hamilton to the island.

The deal was brokered in the mid-seven figure range, according to those familiar. Endeavor Content financed the film and negotiated the deal.

First-time filmmaker John James directed the doc and produced with Katie Taber and Carlos Garcia de Dios. Michael Stolper exec produced.

This is the second Sundance pickup for HBO Doc Films, having acquired Welcome to Chechnya ahead of the festival.