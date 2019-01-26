Sundance: HBO Films Takes Second A24 Title with Drama 'Share'

The movie centers on a sixteen year-old who discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn't remember.

HBO Films has made its second A24 acquisition of the festival with Pippa Bianco's feature debut Share.

Based on Bianco's short, which screened at Cannes and SXSW, the movie centers on Mandy (Rhianne Barreto), a sixteen year-old who discovers a disturbing video from a night she doesn't remember and must navigate the fall-out.

Carly Hugo, Tyler Bryne and Matt Parker produced the movie, which also stars Charlie Plummer.

This is the second A24 acquistion for HBO this festival with the network having acquired the Ashton Sanders drama Native Son. A source places the deal for Share at seven figures.

HBO made news at last year's Sundance Film Festival after acquiring The Tale starring Laura Dern. The network is not known to pick up finished narrative features, instead opting to develop and produce projects in-house.

For its part, A24 will work with HBO on the marketing for Share and Native Son (also set for a 2019 debut). The studio, which has long acted as theatrical distributor on indie acquisition titles, has begun to produce more of its own projects and recently signed a multiyear deal with Apple to produce a slate of movies for the tech giant.