Sundance: Hulu Pays $8M for Justin Simien Horror Film 'Bad Hair'

The Midnight section title is Simien's feature directorial follow-up to 'Dear White People.'

Hulu has acquired worldwide rights to the Justin Simien-directed horror film Bad Hair. A source pegged the deal at $8 million.

The Midnight section title is the follow-up to Simien's feature directorial debut Dear White People, which premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. The movie stars Elle Lorraine (Insecure) as a video jockey in 1989 Los Angeles who is coerced into getting a weave by her new glamorous boss. But the hair turns out to have a mind of its own.

There is no theatrical distributor involved in the deal, so it is unclear if the film will play in theaters or on the digital platform only.

Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood and Laverne Cox also star.

Julia Lebedev, Angel Lopez, Eddie Vaisman and Simien produced the movie, with Leonid Lebedev, Oren Moverman and Alex G. Scott exec producing.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.