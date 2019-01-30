Sundance: Hulu Takes the 'Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary'

The U.S. Documentary Competition title comes from TV director Ben Berman.

Hulu has picked up the Untitled Amazing Johnathan Documentary for $2 million. The type of rights is not yet finalized, but it is expected to be worldwide.

The Sundance U.S. Documentary Competition title comes from TV director Ben Berman (Man Seeking Woman, Lady Dynamite) and follows a 1980s magician, once thought to be dying, on his comeback tour. As Berman discovers that telling Johnathan's story comes with unforeseen obstacles, the feature turns into a meta commentary on documentary filmmaking itself.

Berman also produced the feature, along with Miranda Bailey, Russell Groves, Amanda Marshall and Jacob Perlin. Jason Beck, Kirk Johnson and Jon Mugar also produced.

Much to the delight of sellers, Hulu has reared its head at the festival, teaming with Neon to buy U.S. rights to the Lupita Nyong'o zombie comedy Little Monsters.

Submarine and Verve negotiated the Amazing Johnathan deal on behalf of the filmmakers.