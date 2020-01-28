Sundance: Immigrant Love Story 'I Carry You With Me' Lands at Sony Pictures Classics

Norman Lear exec produced the movie from director Heidi Ewing.

Sony Pictures Classic is partnering with Stage 6 films for the worldwide rights to immigrant love story I Carry You With Me, which will be released later this year.

Based on a true story, I Carry You With Me is a decades-spanning romance that begins in Mexico between two young men, an aspiring chef and a teacher. Their lives restart in incredible ways as societal pressure propels the couple to make the treacherous journey to New York with dreams, hopes and memories in tow.

Armando Espitia, Christian Vázquez and Michelle Rodríguez star.

The film, from director Heidi Ewing (Jesus Camp), premiered in the fest's NEXT section. Ewing co-wrote the project with Alan Page Arriaga and produced with Mynette Louie.

Norman Lear exec produced the movie alongside Brent Miller, Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman and Michael Heimler.

Ewing said, "I’m simply over the moon to collaborate with Sony Pictures Classics on my narrative debut. I’ve admired their deft releases of great films like Call Me by Your Name, Amour, A Fantastic Woman and Pain and Glory and know that they will bring this love story to audiences worldwide with great care."

"I knew early on that Sony Classics would be a great fit for our film, and I'm gratified that our U.S.-Mexico co-production will get a proper theatrical release to showcase the incredible work of our Mexican cast and crew,” added Louie.

CAA Media Finance packaged and represented the film at Sundance.