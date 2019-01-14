Sundance Institute Theatre Program Unveils 2019 Participants

Comedian Hannah Gadsby is among those taking part in the three-week program that brings playwrights, composers and dramaturgs together under one roof at Ucross, an artists' residency in Wyoming.

The 2019 Sundance Institute Theatre Program has unveiled the artists taking part in this year's 20th-anniversary event, which runs from Feb. 4-22.

The artists taking part in this year's event are playwright Nathan Alan Davis, composer/musical director/arranger Carmel Dean, playwright Mashuq Mushtaq Deen, comedian Hannah Gadsby, composer-writer-performer Matthew Dean Marsh, writer-researcher-performer-choreographer Yasmina Reggad and Raquel Salas Rivera, the 2018-19 Poet Laureate of Philadelphia.

Since 2000, Ucross has partnered with the Sundance Institute for a three-week program that brings playwrights, composers and dramaturgs together under one roof at Ucross, a working cattle ranch and artists’ residency in Wyoming's High Plains "that gives the world’s most deeply committed creatives the gift of uninterrupted space and time." The ranch features state-of-the-art facilities — including living accommodations, two spacious writing studios, two composer's studios, four large visual arts studios and a dining room featuring a renowned private chef.

Among the shows that began at Ucross and ultimately landed on Broadway are I Am My Own Wife, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Caroline, or Change and The Light in the Piazza.

Many projects written at the Sundance Institute Theatre Program at Ucross have then gone on to Sundance’s three-week summer residency, where the artists bring their work to top-name actors and directors. Almost all of these plays go on to production.

The Sundance Institute Theatre Program has been led Sundance artistic director Philip Himberg since its inception; Himberg and Ucross president Sharon Dynak developed the lab.

Among the notables who have utilized the Ucross location are Pulitzer Prize winners Paula Vogel, Ayad Akhtar, Annie Baker and Doug Wright, Tony winner Jeanine Tesori and Tony nominee Dave Malloy.