Sundance: Julius Onah Thriller 'Luce' Goes to Neon, Topic

'Cloverfield Paradox' director Julia Onah is behind the feature that also stars Octavia Spencer and Tim Roth.

Neon and Topic Studios have picked up the domestic rights to Luce, starring Naomi Watts and Octavia Spencer.

The U.S. dramatic competition title from Cloverfield Paradox director Julia Onah and follows parents Amy and Peter (Watts and Tim Roth) as the reckon with the image they have of their son Luce (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), adopted from war-torn Eritrea, after a devoted teacher (Spencer) make an alarming discovery in his locker.

Onah co-wrote the feature with JC Lee and produced along with John Baker and Andrew Yang. Rob Feng, Amber Wang and JC Lee exec produced.

Said Onah, "It’s been a real thrill premiering Luce at Sundance. After hearing Neon’s passion and excitement for the film, I know there is no better partner. Tom Quinn and his entire team have shown a clear vision for Luce with great enthusiasm. I look forward to continuing the journey of this film with Neon and Topic Studios as we share this story and the amazing performances of my cast with the world.”

CAA Media Finance and Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

This is the fourth festival pick-up for Neon, which also acquired Lupita Nyong'o starring horror comedy Little Monsters, survival thriller Monos and horror The Lodge.