Sundance: Keira Knightly Whistleblower Drama 'Official Secrets' Acquired by IFC Films

IFC Films has landed U.S. rights to Gavin Hood's whistleblower drama Official Secrets. The price was just under $2 million.

Keira Knightley stars in the true story of British secret-service officer and whistleblower Katharine Gun, who leaked information to the press about an illegal NSA spy operation designed to push the UN Security Council into sanctioning the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Matt Smith, Matthew Goode, Rhys Ifans, Adam Bakri and Ralph Fiennes round out the cast.

The film, which made its world premiere at the Eccles Theatre on Jan. 28, entered the market with a great deal of anticipation given the pairing of Knightley and Hood. Knightley is a two-time Oscar best actress nominee for The Imitation Game and Pride & Prejudice. Hood is an acclaimed director with both an Oscar (for 2005's Tsotsi) and a superhero tentpole (Fox's X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009) under his belt. But Official Secrets is a departure, fitting in more with Scott Z. Burns' The Report, which also made its world premiere in Sundance.