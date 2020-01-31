Sundance: Kim Jong-nam Doc 'Assassins' Picked Up by Magnolia

'Ask Dr. Ruth' filmmaker Ryan White is behind the movie.

Magnolia Pictures has picked up the worldwide rights to Sundance doc Assassins, about the assassination of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

The doc investigates the mysterious murder of the North Korean royal family member in the bustling departures hall of Malaysia’s international airport. The spectacularly brazen murder happened in broad daylight, filmed entirely by security cameras. Footage showed two young women approaching Jong-nam from behind, covering his eyes with their hands, and pressing VX — the most lethal nerve gas on earth — into his eyes. He stumbled away and was dead within an hour.

Assassins tells the story of the two women who killed Jong-nam and claimed they had simply been hired to pull a video prank and had no idea what they were really doing.

Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth) is behind the film. Jessica Hargrave and White produced, with Doug Bock Clark, Dan Cogan and Geralyn White Dreyfous executive producing.

“Some stories can’t be made up and in Assassins, Ryan White does a terrific job unpacking one of the most mind-boggling stories in recent memory,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles. “We’re very excited to bring it to American audiences and beyond.”

"This story is so bizarre and sensational, but we were captivated by the central question: Who are the two mystery women that assassinated Kim Jong-nam?” said White. “It takes a brave distributor to take on this subject matter, so we’re thrilled that Magnolia will be our partner on our third film together.”

Submarine Entertainment and Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.