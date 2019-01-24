Sundance: Kino Lorber Takes Jeff Goldblum Drama 'The Mountain'

The film, also starring Tye Sheridan and directed by Rick Alverson, is screening in the festival's Spotlight section.

Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Rick Alverson’s The Mountain, starring Tye Sheridan, Denis Lavant, Udo Kier, Hannah Gross and Jeff Goldblum. The drama, which had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, will have its North American premiere Friday in Sundance’s Spotlight sidebar.

Set in 1950s America, the film follows the story of an introverted young man, played by Sheridan, who is employed as a photographer by a doctor (Goldblum) that's on a tour promoting a controversial lobotomy procedure.

The Mountain was written by Alverson, Dustin Guy Defa and Colm O'Leary, and produced by Sara Murphy, Ryan Zacarias, Allison Rose Carter and Eddy Moretti. The pic is a Vice Studios presentation of A Made Bed/Remergence production.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Kino Lorber, 30West and Danny Gabai, executive vp, head of Vice Studios U.S., and John Kulback, head of business affairs, on behalf of Vice Studios. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

In announcing the acquisition, Kino Lorber president Richard Lorber said, "The Mountain is a peak cinematic experience, and that's no pun. Rick Alverson, a transcendent indie auteur we've wanted to work with for a long time, crystallizes his visionary script onscreen with surgical direction and an exceptional cast. Jeff Goldblum is brilliantly attuned to Rick's mischievous mission and is guaranteed to cast a spell on viewers. We can't wait for the Sundance Spotlight on this soaring allegory and look forward to unveiling it to bold North Americans who will have never seen anything quite like it."

Kino Lorber is planning a summer theatrical release.