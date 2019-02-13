Sundance: Magnolia Takes Doc 'Mike Wallace Is Here'

Director Avi Belkin received access to the CBS archives and never-before-seen raw footage of Wallace’s famed interviews.

Magnolia Pictures has taken the North American rights to Mike Wallace Is Here.

The doc premiered in the U.S. Doc Competition section, and tracks the career and personal life of the legendary 60 Minutes anchor. Israeli director Avi Belkin received access to the CBS archives and never-before-seen raw footage of Wallace’s famed interviews.

Rafael Marmor, John Battsek, Peggy Drexler, Christopher Leggett and Belkin produced, with Angus Wall acting as exec producer.

“Mike Wallace’s legacy in journalism is almost incalculable,” said Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles. “Avi Belkin has done a masterful job in crafting an incredibly cinematic view of it.”

Belkin added, “Since I began work on this film three years ago, the attacks against the free press have only escalated. I’ve witnessed our culture shift to a point where the hard question is fighting for its right to be asked. We’re very excited for audiences to discover the real story behind the fearsome reporter persona of Mike Wallace, and what’s really at stake today at this precarious tipping point for journalism.”

CAA Media Finance negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Magnolia's other fest pickups include docs Hail Satan? and The Brink, the latter centering on the post-White House life of Steve Bannon.