Sundance: Mike Wallace Interviews a Young Donald Trump About a Future in Politics (Watch)

'Mike Wallace Is Here' is screening in the U.S. Doc Competition at Sundance.

Decades before Donald Trump announced his bid for the White House, Mike Wallace grilled him on his possible political aspirations.

Mike Wallace Is Here will make its world premiere on Jan. 27 at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Doc Competition. For the documentary, Israeli director Avi Belkin condenses 60-years worth of Wallace's broadcast journalism career into one feature-length documentary.

CBS opened up its archives to Belkin, offering access to the raw footage of Wallace's interviews, one of those being a 1985 sit-down with the current president of the United States.

"You said that you could negotiate a better arms deal with the Soviets than some of these professionals who have been trying to do it for years," offers Wallace in the cip.

"I didn't say me, Mike. I said somebody has to do it. If it were me, that would be fine. I could do it," Trump contested. "Somebody has to help this country and if they don't the country and the world are in big trouble."

Watch the full clip above.