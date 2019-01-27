Sundance: Neon Nabs Survival Thriller 'Monos'

The film about a group of young rebels in Latin America screened in the world cinema dramatic competition at this year's fest.

Neon has picked up the survivalist thriller Monos.

The thriller screened in the world cinema dramatic competition at Sundance and follows a young group of soldiers and rebels training on a remote mountain in Latin American with an American hostage, Doctora (Julianne Nicholson). After an ambush drives the squadron into the jungle, fracturing their intricate bond, the mission begins to collapse.

Moisés Arias, Sofia Buenaventura, Deiby Rueda, Karen Quintero and Laura Castrillón also star. Alejandro Landes directed the feature from a script he co-wrote with Alexis Dos Santos.

Landes, Fernando Epstein, Santiago Zapata and Cristina Landes produced Monos. The film is a Le Pacte presentation of a Stela Cine production made with the support of Caracol Televisión.

"Making Monos was a life-changing adventure for myself and the team," Landes said Sunday in a statement. "We could not be more excited by the reception at Sundance and the fact that Neon showed so much passion and understanding for the spirit of the film. We all look forward to collaborating with them on the release in the U.S."

UTA Independent Film Group and Le Pacte negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.