Sundance: Netflix Circling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Doc 'Knock Down the House'

The doc centers on four women trying to topple incumbents in the 2018 midterms.

Netflix is circling Knock Down the House, the Sundance doc that tracks four women's run for Congress, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The feature follows Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin as they join a movement of insurgent candidates trying to topple incumbents in an electric primary race for Congress. (Ocasio-Cortez won her race and has since become an outspoken voice among the young democrats in Congress.)

Rachel Lears directed the feature and produced, with Sarah Olson and Robin Blotnick.

Knock Down the House screened in the fest's U.S. documentary competition.

Cinetic Media is negotiating the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.