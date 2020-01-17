Sundance: Netflix Lands Competition Doc 'Mucho Mucho Amor' (Exclusive)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez appear in the feature about legendary astrologist Walter Mercado.

Netflix has picked up the worldwide right to documentary Mucho Mucho Amor, ahead of its Sundance film festival premiere.

The feature, which will screen in the U.S. doc competition section, tells the story of Walter Mercado — the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer — who, every day for decades, mesmerized 120 million Latinx viewers with his extravagance and positivity with his televised horoscopes until, one day in 2007, he disappeared.

Directors Cristina Costantini (Science Fair) and Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort) explore Mercado's complex story, find him and are invited into his home as he prepares to restore his legacy in the public eye. (Mercado passed away in Nov 2019 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was 87.)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eugenio Derbez and Raul De Molina are among the onscreen talent featured in the doc.

Costantini, Tabsch and Alex Fumero produced the doc, which was backed by Muck Media, Key Rat, Inc. and Topic Studios. Darren Foster, Lisa Leingang, Mona Panchal and Jeffrey Plunkett exec produced, with Kathryn Everett and Bryn Mooser acting as contributing producers.

Netflix, which will be also debuting doc title Crip Camp at Sundance, is planning a summer premiere for Mucho Mucho Amor on its platform.