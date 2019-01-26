Sundance: The Orchard Picks-Up Fashion Doc 'Halston'

CNN Films has the North American broadcast rights to the doc.

The film distribution company formerly known as the Orchard Film Group has picked up the US theatrical and home entertainment rights to fashion doc Halston. Frederic Tcheng's is behind the feature about the famous couture designer.

Exec producers are Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, which has the North American broadcast rights to the doc. Roland Ballester, Tcheng, Stephanie Levy and Paul Dallas produced.

Tcheng directed 2015's Dior and I, which the Orchard released in April 2015, earning $1.1 million at the box office.

Earlier this week, The Orchard Film Group was spun off from music distribution company The Orchard and sold to investment group 1091 Media. The group will be renamed and plans to release Halston theatrically this spring. CNN is planning for a broadcast premiere in the third quarter of 2019.