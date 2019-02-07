Sundance: Roadside Attractions Picks Up Leonard Cohen Doc 'Marianne & Leonard'

Nick Broomfield is behind the feature that screened in the doc premieres section.

Roadside Attraction has picked up the North American rights to the Leonard Cohen documentary Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love.

Nick Broomfield is behind the doc, which screened in the premieres section of this year’s Sundance. It follows the love story between legendary Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Beginning on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960, where Cohen and Ihlen met, the doc features never before seen footage shot by Broomfield and documentarian D.A. Pennebaker, with the former meeting Cohen and Ihlen on the island.

“Making this film was like coming full circle,” says Broomfield. “It is D.A. Pennebaker’s unseen footage of Marianne, shot on Hydra all those years ago, that we found in a vault, that is used in the film. D.A. Pennebaker, Marianne, and Leonard have remained the greatest of influences, and it was a privilege to make this film.”

“Any Leonard Cohen fan can tell you that there’s something profoundly romantic about his music,” said Roadside co-founders Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff, who made today's announcement. “While it’s hard to know what inspires great art, the extraordinary love story between Marianne and Leonard comes to life in Nick’s film in a way that will inspire everyone who sees it.”

Broomfield produced the movie, along with Marc Hoeferlin, Shani Hinton and Kyle Gibbon. Charles Finch, Patrick Holland, Cassian Elwes, Lisa Savage, Jan Christian Mollestad, Tony Palmer, and Rudi Dolezal exec produced.

Kew Media Distribution supported by, which has the worldwide rights to Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.