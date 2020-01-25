Sundance: Russell Simmons Accuser Doc 'On the Record' Gets Multiple Standing Ovations

"This is where allies matter — allies that are not subject to that same dynamic," said doc subject Drew Dixon of directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering.

During the premiere of On the Record — previously known as Untitled Kirby Dick/Amy Ziering Film — filmmakers and the subjects received several standing ovations at the first public screening of the film.

Ahead of the screening Dick and Ziering received a standing ovation from the audience and addressed the Marc theater, with a tearful Ziering offering: "You are going to bear witness to some of the most extraordinary people we have been privileged to work with over the past couple of years."

As the credits rolled after the doc, the audience gave a standing ovation to the movie, and yet another as the filmmakers and the subjects of the doc came forward to the front of The Marc.

On the Record tells the stories of the accusers of Russell Simmons as they decide to go public with their stories of sexual harassment and assault at the hand of the Def Jam music mogul. The Saturday night premiere was the first time the film was seen by an audience following the much-publicized withdrawal of support from one-time executive producer Oprah Winfrey and the loss of distributor AppleTV+. Oprah cited creative differences with the filmmakers for the reasoning behind her withdrawal.

In the post-screening Q&A, when an audience member raised a question asking if pushback over the film was due to the filmmakers being white and telling the stories of black female accusers against a powerful black man, subjects Drew Dixon and Sil Lai Abrams came to the directors' defense.

"Nobody told our story because the people who knew our story were subject to the same ecosystem," began Dixon.

She continued: "This is where allies matter— allies that are not subject to that same dynamic. They have traction and they can use to pull you forward and centering you with deference to tell a story because they are not subject to the incoming that even powerful black people are subject to. To me this is why the filmmakers are white because they do not have the same vulnerability."

Abrams, who in June 2018 shared her experiences with Kim Masters of The Hollywood Reporter, also offered her own answer to the question.

"I cannot speak for any other black woman who has tried to come forward to those in her community to try and express the pain and trauma of what she has bee through, but I will tell you this: I will not choose my race over my gender," said Abrams, adding, "They are intertwined. I am both."

"I can love my people and still have the right to stand up and tell my story. And it is unfortunate that the people who actually took me seriously and broke my story were white," she offered.

On the Record is screening at Sundance in the festival's U.S. doc competition section.