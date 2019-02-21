Sundance: Screen Media Takes Demi Moore Starrer 'Corporate Animals'

Jessica Williams, Karan Soni and Ed Helms also star.

Screen Media has acquired the North American rights to Sundance title Corporate Animals, starring Demi Moore.

Patrick Brice (Creep) is directing the feature written by Sam Bain and also stars Jessica Williams, Karan Soni and Ed Helms.

Moore plays Lucy, the egotistical, megalomaniacal CEO of Incredible Edible Cutlery, America's premier provider of edible cutlery. In her infinite wisdom, Lucy leads her staff, including her long-suffering assistants, Freddie (Soni) and Jess (Williams), on a corporate team-building spelunking weekend in New Mexico. They end up trapped underground by a cave-in with a useless guide, Brandon (Helms). The mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive.

Helms and Mike Falbo produced via their Pacific Electric Picture Co., as well as Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder of Snoot Entertainment.

"Prefacing that I don't see any of myself in Demi's character… I'm really thrilled that we will be working with such talented individuals — Keith, Jess and the Snoot team; Ed, Mike and their team; and Patrick, who we've been a big fan of for a while," said Screen Media president David Fannon. "Their warped — and I guess relatable —story is a real fun ride."

ICM Partners and UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

A day-and-date release for Corporate Animals is set for this summer.