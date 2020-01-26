Sundance: Searchlight Scores Rebecca Hall Thriller 'The Night House'

David Bruckner directed the Midnight section title.

Searchlight Pictures is near to closing a deal for the worldwide rights to Sundance Midnight section title The Night House.

Rebecca Hall stars in the thriller from David Bruckner (The Ritual), playing a widow who uncovers her deceased husband's secrets.

Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski penned the screenplay for the movie, which also stars Sarah Goldberg, Stacy Martin, Evan Jonigkeit, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

David Goyer, Keith Levine, and John Zois produced the movie, with Sebastien Raybaud, Francois Callens, George Paaswell, Hall, Bruckner, Piotrowski and Collins acting as executive producers.

Endeavor Content repped the project.

The Night House deal marks the first major acquisition of this year's Sundance. Pre-festival pick-ups included the Olivia Colman-starrer The Father going to Sony Pictures Classic, and Netflix nabbing the doc competition title Mucho Mucho Amor.