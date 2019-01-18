Sundance: Showtime Takes Wu-Tang Clan Docuseries

The first two episodes of the series about the seminal hip-hop group from director Sacha Jenkins will premiere at the festival, and then the entire series will air on the cable network in the spring.

In advance of the Sundance Film Festival, Showtime Documentary Films has acquired North American rights to the four-part documentary series Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men. The first two episodes of the docuseries from filmmaker Sacha Jenkins will premiere at the festival on Jan. 28, and the full series will air on Showtime in the spring.

The series looks back at the career of the hip-hop group, which just celebrated the 25th anniversary of their debut studio album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) and combines interviews from each of the nine living members with archival footage and performances. The series follows the founding members — RZA, GZA, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Inspectah Deck, Raekwon, U-God, Ghostface, Method Man, Masta Killa and Cappadonna — from their childhood in Staten Island and Brooklyn to their prominence at the head of a new musical movement.

Jenkins, whose feature directorial debut Fresh Dressed premiered at Sundance in 2015, has known the group since the early ‘90s when as a co-founding publisher of one of hip-hop’s first 'zines, Beat Down, he gave the group its first cover. Jenkins now serves as chief creative officer of Mass Appeal, which he re-launched in 2013 as a premium entertainment company. Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men is a Mass Appeal production in association with Endeavor Content. Peter J. Scalettar, Peter Bittenbender and Chris Gary serve as executive producers. Endeavor Content, which brokered the North American deal with Showtime, also is handling international rights on the series.

“The Wu-Tang Clan is a seminal group that deserves a seminal documentary,” Vinnie Malhotra, exec vp, nonfiction programming, Showtime Networks, said in announcing the acquisition. “Sacha Jenkins delivers just that, not only reminding us of their powerful history through vintage footage, but also placing their impact in modern-day perspective that will be meaningful both to their die hard fans and music fans in general. I’m excited to be returning to Sundance with Sacha years after his directorial debut with what I believe to be his best work yet.”