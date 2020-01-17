Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Nabs Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins-Starrer 'The Father '

The pickup comes ahead of Florian Zeller's father-daughter drama having a world premiere at the film festival.

Sony Pictures Classics has taken the U.S. rights and select international territories to The Father, which stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman.

The domestic deal comes ahead of Florian Zeller’s adaptation of his stage play receiving a world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Hopkins and Colman in The Father play father and daughter, one mischievous, the other caring, who battle the universal prophecy of loss that comes with age.

“Florian and his talented team of filmmakers have made a highly distinctive and surprising movie that speaks directly to the heart and soul of its audience. I’m very thankful to SPC and all our international distributors with whom my team now prepare for a global theatrical release," The Father financier Christophe Spadone said in a statement.

Zeller directs the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Christopher Hampton. The Father also stars Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams.

Financing for the indie was arranged by Paul Grindey’s Viewfinder and Embankment Films. The U.S. sale follows pre sales by Embankment for Canada (Elevation), UK (Lionsgate), Benelux (Cineart), Germany (Tobis) and Italy (Sunfilm).

France is distributed by UGC, Orange and Canal Plus. CAA, Embankment and UTA Independent Film Group represent the producers for the sale to Sony Picture Classics.